Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate light fighter key feature exposed

Science

The main feature of Russia's prospective light tactical aircraft, also known as the Su-75, or Checkmate, is stealthiness, military expert Andrei Klintsevich said in an interview with News.ru.

Photo: Youtube

“The main feature of the Checkmate fighter is that this is a fifth-generation aircraft in terms of stealthiness. This is a single-engine jet meaning that it is quite cheap to manufacture. It will be an analogue of the Su-35 fighter, but it is still difficult to say what characteristics it will have. Currently, Russia pays priority to twin-engine technology to improve reliability and flight performance,” he said.

According to the expert, modern aircraft become versatile platforms capable of performing fighter, interceptor or bomber missions.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said in November that a prototype of the fifth-generation light tactical fighter Checkmate may appear before the end of 2025.

Checkmate promo video
