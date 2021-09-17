Russia successfully tests new anti-missile of air defense system

The Russian Aerospace Forces have conducted the test of a new anti-missile of the air defense system, representatives for the Defense Ministry told reporters.

New anti-missile test launch

The test took place at Sary-Shagan range ground in Kazakhstan.

Major General Sergei Grabchuk, the commander of the missile defense formation of the Aerospace Forces, said:

"After a series of tests, the new missile defense system has reliably confirmed the performance characteristics of its design, and the crew have completed the task successfully, having struck a conditional target with specified accuracy."

As previously reported by the Ministry of Defense, as many as ten launches of the new anti-missile were conducted from the Sary-Shagan test site in 2017-2021.

After one of the tests, Igor Korotchenko, a member of the public council under the Russian Ministry of Defense, told RIA Novosti that the new system, when passed into service, would significantly enhance the capabilities of the missile defense system of Moscow. According to him, it goes about the 53T6M missile, which is to replace old silo-based anti-missiles, which are currently used as part of the A-135 system. However, there is no official confirmation to this information.