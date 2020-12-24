Russian long-range aviation turns 106

December 23 marked 106 years of long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. This type of aviation is part of strategic nuclear forces, Aerospace Forces, and serves to accomplish missions in all strategic directions.

In 2020, long-range aviation crews flew more than 17,500 hours, while the average flight time per crew was about 100 hours.

In 2020, the crews of the Tu-160 performed a flight that set records in terms of the maximum range and duration as part of the air patrol mission.

The distance of 20,000 kilometres was covered in 25 hours 25 minutes, and three air refueling operations were conducted.

On the eve of the professional holiday, the crews of the Amur formation of the Tu-95MC strategic missile carriers took part in a joint air patrol mission with the crews of the Xian-H6 strategic bombers of the Chinese Air Force over the waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

Today, Russia's long-range aircraft consists of modernized strategic missile carriers Tu-160 and Tu-95MC, long-range bombers Tu-22M3, Il-78 tanker aircraft and other types of aviation.