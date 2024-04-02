World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Putin: We will definitely get to those who ordered bloodbath at Crocus City Hall

Putin pledged to get to those who ordered terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Russia

Russia will definitely get to those who ordered the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region, Vladimir Putin said during an extended meeting of the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Putin pledged to get to those who ordered terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall
Photo: YouTube by CBC TV

According to the president, law enforcement agencies will have to identify not only the direct perpetrators, but also all links in the chain and the final beneficiaries of the terrorist attack. Putin emphasised that there were no reliable agents in the terrorist environment.

"Those who use these weapons [terrorist attacks] against Russia must understand that those weapons are double-edged. Orders of crimes for money are not isolated. There are no reliable agents in this environment. They do anything for money being guided only by financial considerations. Everything is easy to buy and sell, any information. So we will certainly reach the end customers," Putin said.

Those who ordered the terrorist attack in the concert hall wanted to split multinational Russia from within, the president said. The terrorists wanted to sow panic and hatred in the Russian society, incite national hatred, xenophobia and Islamophobia.

"It is unacceptable, I want to emphasise this, to use the recent tragic events to provoke national hatred, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and so on," Vladimir Putin said.

According to the president, it is necessary to analyse the situation as objectively as possible in order to raise security at such places as sports facilities, transport, shopping centres, schools, hospitals and universities to a new level.

During his speech, the Russian leader also said that it is only those migrants who respect Russian traditions who may come to the country.

"It is only those who respect our traditions, language, culture, history can come to live and work in Russia," Putin said.

Suppressing illegal migration is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the president said. According to the head of state, the criminal syndicates operating in the country are cross-border in structure. They cooperate with foreign intelligence services and emissaries of international radical groups, he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia to send state-of-the-art self-propelled Lotus artillery system to Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces plan to use statute-of-the-art self-propelled artillery systems in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine

Russia to use state-of-the-art self-propelled Lotus artillery system to break Ukraine's defences
British military expert: Russian Army strikes its most powerful blow on Ukraine
British military expert: Russia delivers most powerful blow on Ukraine
Militants detained in Dagestan linked with Crocus City Hall terrorists
The Solemnization of Sacrilege
Tatarstan drone attack: 'This is only the beginning of bigger chaos' Lyuba Lulko Journalist Atul Aneja: India is an independent civilisation ally Daria Aslamova The Solemnization of Sacrilege Guy Somerset
Gold rises to record high on Chicago Mercantile Exchange
Operation to save 13 miners trapped under rock and ice ends fruitlessly
Vide shows moment when Ukrainian drone is striking factory in Tatarstan
Vide shows moment when Ukrainian drone is striking factory in Tatarstan
Last materials
Putin pledged to get to those who ordered terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall
Tatarstan drone attack: 'This is only the beginning of bigger chaos'
Journalist Atul Aneja: India is an independent civilisation ally
Russia's Kub loitering munition in action – Video
Ukrainian drones strike Tatarstan for the first time, 12 students hurt
The Solemnization of Sacrilege
Russia to use state-of-the-art self-propelled Lotus artillery system to break Ukraine's defences
Militants arrested in Dagestan admit they delivered weapons to Crocus terrorists
British military expert: Russian Army strikes its most powerful blow on Ukraine
Thirteen miners trapped at a depth of 147 meters pronounced dead
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X