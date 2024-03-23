Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack climbs to 150 and counting

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Incidents

The death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has increased to 150 and counting; search efforts continue.

Photo: t.me by EMERCOM of Russia

Earlier today, the Investigative Committee announced an increase in the number of victims to 115. 

Twenty-eight bodies were found in one of the Crocus City Hall restrooms. Fourteen other bodies were also found on one of the evacuation stairs, Baza Telegram channel said. 

The analysis of CCTV footage obtained from Crocus City Hall cameras indicates that the terrorists had undergone special training and possibly had combat experience. Experts concluded that the terrorists studied the movement pattern in advance and thought out escape routes. The terrorists left the Crocus building mingling with the crowd as visitors were fleeing the concert hall, RBC said with reference to law enforcement agencies. 

According to the Moscow Region Ministry of Health, at least 121 people were injured. Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov announced the hospitalisation of 115 people, including five children.

The governor also said that 20 more bodies were found under the rubble of the building. 

The structures that remained of the building ceiling may collapse completely, the Governor of the Moscow Region said. 

RT editor Margarita Simonyan wrote on Telegram that the number of victims in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack may exceed those of the Nord Ost hostage crisis at Moscow's Music Theatre (Oct 23, 2002 – Oct 26, 2002).

Pavel Morozov
Dmitry Sudakov
