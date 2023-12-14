World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin speaks about another wave of mobilisation and peace with Ukraine

Russia

On December 14, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a large conference with Russian citizens and journalists at Gostiny Dvor.

Putin speaks about another wave of mobilisation and peace with Ukraine
Photo: Reuters

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not need a second wave of mobilisation. Peace with Ukraine will come when Russia achieves its goals of the special military operation.

Speaking at "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin" televised Q&A conference, the President noted that the mobilised had to face irony and mocking at first. Some called them "mobs,” but reservists demonstrated their skills well, he noted.

"Why do we need mobilisation? There is no need for this today," Putin said.

Russia launched an active campaign to recruit volunteers on a contract basis. As many as 486,000 people have been recruited as of today, which is even more than was originally planned.

"The number of our men who are ready to take arms to defend the interests of our Motherland is not decreasing,” the president noted.

In other words, about 1,500 people want to sign up as fighters of the special military operations every day. Thus, the Russian Armed Forces will recruit about half a million volunteers by year-end. Russia does not need an additional mobilisation, Putin concluded.

Putin announced partial mobilisation in Russia on September 21. On October 28, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that partial mobilisation was completed.

Putin about peace with Ukraine

Putin also answered the question of when peace with Ukraine was going to come. Peace will come when Russia achieves its goals in the special operation, he said. The goals of the special military operation remain unchanged, the president said. They include: denazification, demilitarisation and the neutral status of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia designates next three targets in Ukraine: Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv

The Russian Armed forces are going to target three Ukrainian cities in its further offensive. Judging from the recent attacks conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces, it goes about Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv

Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine
F-16 fighters taking off from NATO bases to be equated to participation in Ukraine conflict
Warning from Russia: F-16 taking off from NATO bases will lead to retaliatory measures
Zelensky openly lies to Fox News about Russia's offensive in Ukraine
Barbaric Bulgaria chooses wrong side of history by dismantling monument to Soviet soldiers
Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine Lyuba Lulko It Never Stays In Vegas Guy Somerset Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed Anton Kulikov
Environmentalists urge Russia to abandon the use of shoe covers
Russia's large airport to reopen 657 days after outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine
Russia's large airport to reopen 657 days after outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine
Last materials
Putin speaks about another wave of mobilisation and peace with Ukraine
Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine
Barbaric Bulgaria chooses wrong side of history by taking Soviet soldiers down from pedestals
Environmentalists urge Russia to abandon the use of shoe covers
F-16 fighters taking off from NATO bases to be equated to participation in Ukraine conflict
Russia to reopen southern airport for the first time since outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine
Zelensky tells US journalists a bunch of lies about Russian forces in Ukraine
It Never Stays In Vegas
Good vs. Evil: Putin as an ally of part of Western elite
Migrant families to be deported from Russia after their kids throw snow at Eternal Flame
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X