Putin speaks about another wave of mobilisation and peace with Ukraine

On December 14, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a large conference with Russian citizens and journalists at Gostiny Dvor.

Photo: Reuters

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not need a second wave of mobilisation. Peace with Ukraine will come when Russia achieves its goals of the special military operation.

Speaking at "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin" televised Q&A conference, the President noted that the mobilised had to face irony and mocking at first. Some called them "mobs,” but reservists demonstrated their skills well, he noted.

"Why do we need mobilisation? There is no need for this today," Putin said.

Russia launched an active campaign to recruit volunteers on a contract basis. As many as 486,000 people have been recruited as of today, which is even more than was originally planned.

"The number of our men who are ready to take arms to defend the interests of our Motherland is not decreasing,” the president noted.

In other words, about 1,500 people want to sign up as fighters of the special military operations every day. Thus, the Russian Armed Forces will recruit about half a million volunteers by year-end. Russia does not need an additional mobilisation, Putin concluded.

Putin announced partial mobilisation in Russia on September 21. On October 28, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that partial mobilisation was completed.

Putin about peace with Ukraine

Putin also answered the question of when peace with Ukraine was going to come. Peace will come when Russia achieves its goals in the special operation, he said. The goals of the special military operation remain unchanged, the president said. They include: denazification, demilitarisation and the neutral status of Ukraine.