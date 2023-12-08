Russian presidential election to be held for three days for the first time

The presidential election in Russia will take place over the course of three days for the first time in history. The election will be held from March 15 to 17. The Central Election Commission approved the dates of the voting.

Photo: kurieronline.ru

Ella Pamfilova, the head of the commission, said that the three-day voting process was becoming traditional for the Russian electoral system.

"It was first used during the pandemic to ensure voter safety, but over time the format has become more attractive to most voters because of its other advantages,” she said.

According to Pamfilova, 74 percent of Russians believe that the three-day voting is more convenient than common one-day voting process.

Putin has not decided whether to run

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not announced his decision about his participation in the election yet. He will make the announcement when he considers it necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will announce this when he considers it necessary and appropriate. This will be entirely his decision,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin representative noted that the head of state relied on the support of the people in his work. Putin's main priority is to improve the well-being and standard of living of Russian citizens.