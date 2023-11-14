Putin approves amendments to presidential election law

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved amendments to the law on elections of the president. The document clarifies a number of provisions regarding the presidential election procedure in the Russian Federation.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84 is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

The amendments will be made to the law "On the elections of the President of the Russian Federation”. They relate to the work of the media, campaign resources, as well as voting in the regions that live under martial law.

The adopted law clarifies the rules for photo and video filming at polling stations in military units. It can only be carried out by persons eligible to conduct photo and video filming. Violating the secrecy of voting and carrying out control over voters' choice is unacceptable. Filming at polling stations located on territories of military units must be coordinated with the unit commander.

If a registered candidate has a criminal record, he or she will have to report it in writing. In addition, the amendments establish a maximum cost for the production of propaganda materials — two percent of the subsistence level per product piece.

According to the document, the presidential election can be held even in the regions that live under conditions of martial law. The document also regulates the procedure of elections in cases when martial law is declared after the decision on elections has been made.

The date of the Russian presidential election will be announced in December.

The Federation Council may announce the date of the Russian presidential election on December 13. Presumably, the date of the presidential election in the Russian Federation can be set for March 17, 2024. The Federation Council must make its decision no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before the voting day.

Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had not decided yet whether he was going to take part in the upcoming election.