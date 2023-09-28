World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechnya's Kadyrov gets Russian Aurus vehicles confused with US Abrams tanks

Russia

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov misspoke during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 28. Kadyrov got new Russian Aurus vehicles with American Abrams tanks.

Photo: openverse.org

"We destroy military hardware on a daily basis. We do not fear those Aurus…Abramus tanks as they call them. I think we are advertising them," Kadyrov said when discussing the situation in the zone of the special military operation with Putin.

President Putin held a work meeting with the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov on Thursday, September 28. Putin invited Kadyrov to discuss the situation in the economy of the Chechen Republic noting that it was generally positive.

In February, Kadyrov said that the Russian military were conducting a "dress rehearsal” for the destruction of Leopard and Abrams tanks that Western countries transferred to Kyiv. Foreign arms "burn very beautifully," Kadyrov said.

During the conversation, Putin spoke positively about the activities of Chechen military units in the zone of the special military operation.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, if we don't carry out your order, it means we won't live in this state,” Kadyrov told Putin. Chechen units are 100 percent ready to carry out their tasks, the Chechen President said.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
