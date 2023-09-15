World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mobilised Russians will return home when special operation in Ukraine ends

Russia

The mobilised Russians will leave the combat zone after the special military operation in Ukraine ends, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov said.

Photo: redstar.ru

"They will return home after the completion of the special military operation. There is no rotation involved. They can go on a leave for every six months of service,” Kartapolov said noting that the vacation period does not include the time spent on travel.

"This is a continuous process. There are new units being formed and replenished. Someone gets wounded and goes out of service for a while, but the unit must remain combat-ready," the official said.

On September 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that as many as 300,000 Russian citizens signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces.

On September 8, State Duma deputy, Lieutenant General Andrei Gurulev wrote in his Telegram channel that the rotation of those called up to the conflict zone would not be carried out through another mobilisation. Commenting on Gurulev's words, Andrei Kartapolov said that contract soldiers would be used for rotation instead.

Partial mobilisation was announced in Russia on September 21, 2022. Then it was planned to recruit about 300,000 people. On October 28, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the mobilisation was over.

