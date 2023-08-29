Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral

Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the funeral of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Photo: CreativeCommons

The Kremlin does not have specific information about Prigozhin's funeral.

"It is up to his relatives and friends to make the decision," Peskov added.

On August 23, Prigozhin's business jet with ten people on board, including three crew members, crashed in the Tver region. Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin were among the passengers.

Putin expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the air crash.