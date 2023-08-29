World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral

0:42
Russia

Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the funeral of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral
Photo: CreativeCommons

The Kremlin does not have specific information about Prigozhin's funeral.

"It is up to his relatives and friends to make the decision," Peskov added.

On August 23, Prigozhin's business jet with ten people on board, including three crew members, crashed in the Tver region. Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin were among the passengers.

Putin expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the air crash.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Assassination of Zelensky and biggest battle to take place in 2024

Ukraine's attempts to break through Russia's defences and reach Crimea or at least the Sea of Azov have failed. Therefore, the West intends to postpone the general battle to 2024

Assassination of Zelensky and biggest battle to take place in 2024
Macron cracks down on USA. The ball is on Washington's side
Macron cracks down on USA. The ball is on Washington's side
Ghost of Kyiv killed as Czech L-39 training aircraft collide in Ukraine
Czech Prime Minister believes Ukrainian conflict to be frozen
Assassination of Zelensky and biggest battle to take place in 2024 Alexander Shtorm BRICS has doubled in size. Will the West turn a blind eye? Petr Ermilin US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it' Lyuba Lulko
Poland and Baltic States demand Belarus should get rid of PMC Wagner
Zelensky say Ukraine would fight for many years, but not on Russia's territory
Kremlin unaware whether Putin may attend Prigozhin's funeral
Kremlin unaware whether Putin may attend Prigozhin's funeral
Last materials
The West supports Kyiv's plan to annihilate everything Russian on Crimea
Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral
Railway bridge exploded on Ukraine-Belarus border
Assassination of Zelensky and biggest battle to take place in 2024
Macron cracks down on USA. The ball is on Washington's side
Poland and Baltic States want PMC Wagner out of Belarus
Conflict in Ukraine likely to be frozen, Czech Prime Minister says
Ghost of Kyiv killed as Czech L-39 training aircraft collide in Ukraine
Zelensky: Ukraine will fight for long, but fighting on Russian territory excluded
Kremlin unaware whether Putin may attend Prigozhin's funeral
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X