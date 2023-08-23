Yevgeny Prigozhin's private jet crashes in Central Russia, all on board killed

An Embraer Legacy private jet crashed in the Tver region in Central Russia. There were ten people on board the jet. The private plane belonged to businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of private military company Wagner. All on board were killed.

The plane crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino.

The private jet was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. According to the FlightRadar service, the flight interrupted suddenly, radars could no longer detect the aircraft.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the information about the plane crash.

Prigozhin was among the passengers of the crashed airplane

The businessman was using other planes more frequently, but he was staying on board the Embraer Legacy private jet at the time of the disaster. The names of other passengers are yet to be specified.

The Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed Prigozhin's presence on board. The head of We are Together with Russia movemnt Vladimir Rogov said that Prigozhin's subordinate Dmitry Utkin could also be among the passengers. However, Rogov clarified that there was still no official confirmation to this information.

Eyewitnesses captured the moment of the plane crash on video.

The video shows the plane flipping in the air before it crashes on the ground. A plume of gray smoke is then seen rising above the crash site. In addition, eyewitnesses of the event said that they heard two explosions before the crash.

Several large parts of the Embraer Legacy airplane - the wing and stabilizer - came off during the fall and crashed near abandoned agricultural buildings.

This is a BREAKING NEWS UPDATE:

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, was killed in the plane crash. A high-ranking source in Prigozhin's team confirmed the death of the businessman.