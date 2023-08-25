Peskov: Kremlin not involved in Prigozhin's death

1:05 Your browser does not support the audio element. Russia

Statements about the Kremlin's involvement in the crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet have nothing to do with reality, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

On August 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the crash of Prigozhin's airplane. Putin spoke of Prigozhin as a talented man of difficult fate.

"There is a lot of speculation now around this plane crash, around the tragic death of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, all these speculations are presented from a certain angle in the West. All of that is an absolute lie," Peskov said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in the air crash on August 23 along with nine other passengers of his Embraer jet. Investigators consider several versions of the crash in the Tver region — pilot error, technical problems and external influences.