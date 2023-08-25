World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Peskov: Kremlin not involved in Prigozhin's death

1:05
Russia

Statements about the Kremlin's involvement in the crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet have nothing to do with reality, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Peskov: Kremlin not involved in Prigozhin's death
Photo: Vadim Savitsky

On August 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the crash of Prigozhin's airplane. Putin spoke of Prigozhin as a talented man of difficult fate.

"There is a lot of speculation now around this plane crash, around the tragic death of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, all these speculations are presented from a certain angle in the West. All of that is an absolute lie," Peskov said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in the air crash on August 23 along with nine other passengers of his Embraer jet. Investigators consider several versions of the crash in the Tver region — pilot error, technical problems and external influences.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
US estimates Zircon missile threat if deployed in Washington's backyard

Not that long ago it was rumoured that the president of Nicaragua signed a decree on the deployment of a Russian nuclear base near the borders of the United States

US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it'
Putin: Prigozhin made serious mistakes
Putin comments on Prigozhin's death
Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane crash: The latest
Russian forces strike decision-making centre in Ukraine
US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it' Lyuba Lulko Yevgeny Prigozhin: Ace of hotdog sales, Putin's cook, military leader and mutineer Andrey Mihayloff F-16 will have no chance as one Fighting Falcon will have to counter nine Russian jets Alexander Shtorm
Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash bodies very difficult to identify due to deformities
Yevgeny Prigozhin: Ace of hotdog sales, Putin's cook, military leader and mutineer
US sanctions those responsible for evacuation of Ukrainian children to Russia
US sanctions those responsible for evacuation of Ukrainian children to Russia
Last materials
Lukashenko offered to send rope and soap bar to Prigozhin during mutiny
Peskov: Kremlin not involved in Prigozhin's death
Rabotyne village ruined completely in fierce fighting
Russian Defence Ministry shows Krasnopol guided artillery projectile in action
Ukraine attempts to attack Central Russia with S-200 rocket
Putin: Prigozhin made serious mistakes
US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it'
Russian forces strike decision-making centre in Ukraine
US imposes new sanctions on Russia for 'deportation' of Ukrainian children to Russia
Visual identification of Prigozhin plane crash bodies deems impossible
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X