Putin comments on Prigozhin's death

Putin: Prigozhin made serious mistakes

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the death of PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in the crash of his Embraer jet in the Tver region. The head of state expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Photo: kremlin.ru

The businessman's plane crashed on August 23. Among the passengers was Prigozhin himself, as well PMC Wagner's key commander Dmitry Utkin. It is believed that the plane crashed as a result of an explosion on board.

"As for this aviation accident, first of all I want to express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims. It is always a tragedy,” Putin said.

The head of state assured that the investigation into the plane crash near Tver would be completed.

"What is absolutely certain: the head of the Investigative Committee reported to me this morning — they have already launched the preliminary investigation into this incident. It will be carried out in full and brought to an end,” Putin said.