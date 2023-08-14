World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia to test Burevetsnik nuclear-capable missile on Novaya Zemlya

Russia

The manoeuvres started during Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. The archipelago is used as a test site for advanced weapons and nuclear weapons.

Russia to test Burevetsnik nuclear-capable missile on Novaya Zemlya
Photo: mil.ru

The military of the Russian Northern Fleet practice skills to ensure the security of the Northern Sea Route and "cover the troops and forces operating in the sea zone."

CNN said in October 2020 with reference to Planet Labs satellite images that Russia could test nuclear-capable Burevestnik missiles on Novaya Zemlya.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the creation of the Burevestnik nuclear missile in his address to the Federal Assembly back in March 2018.

The Central Test Site on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago is ready to conduct full-scale nuclear tests. President Putin earlier said that in the event the United States or Western countries conduct nuclear tests, Russia should be ready for a similar action.

Colonel Yuri Sych, the head of the 12th Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, noted that the test site was ready, although it was still used in full accordance with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which Russia signed on September 24, 1996.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the exercises that kicked off on August 11 are being conducted "to practice the deployment of the Arctic Expeditionary Ship Group of the Northern Fleet and redeployment of part of the coastal troops to protect Northern Sea Route infrastructure, as well as infrastructure of other important objects.” 

MiG-31 fighter-interceptors, more than 8,000 military personnel, 20 warships, submarines and support vessels, up to 50 units of military and special equipment are involved in the manoeuvres of the Northern Fleet.

