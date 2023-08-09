World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin signs decree to prevent defaults

1:40
Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin established a temporary procedure for the execution of state guarantees in foreign currency. Moscow will be able to execute assumed guarantees in Russian rubles even without the consent of the recipient of the funds.

Putin signs decree to prevent defaults
Photo: Fotodom.ru

The explanatory note to the draft decree says that the new measure is aimed at preventing a technical default in the event of warranty cases under state guarantees.

In accordance with Putin's decree, the fulfillment of obligations under Russia's guarantees in foreign currency will be carried out in rubles with recipient's consent. They will be transferred either to the recipient's account or to a Russian bank account owned by a third party (only a Russian legal entity).

In the event there is no сonsent to receive payments in Russian rubles under state guarantees, they will still be executed in the Russian national currency if making payments in foreign currency deems impossible. According to the document, the funds will be transferred to a ruble bank account opened at the request of the Russian Ministry of Finance in the name of the beneficiary in an organization performing the functions of a government agent on the provision of state guarantees (currently — VEB.RF).

The draft document was published in February 2023. The document says that the temporary procedure was introduced against the backdrop of the current geopolitical situation, in which Russia's possibilities to fulfill state guarantees in foreign currency were significantly limited.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky unable to change the situation on the battlefield

Recent statements that one could hear from Western analysts suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as a US puppet, has finished playing his role

Zelensky finishes playing his role for the West
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly
It appears the Kremlin decided not to bomb Ukrainian bridges
Washingtons responds to Russia's grain deal demands
Putin cancels double taxation agreements with Russia-unfriendly countries
Victoria Nuland takes no bread, but ultimatum to Niger Petr Ermilin Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Striving for Its Soul Mahboob A. Khawaja
Russian Sig tanker damaged in drone attack to be towed to repairs
Large mushroom cloud appears after massive explosion in Moscow suburban town
Arrest of Imran Khan Signals Corrupt Authoritarian Order
Arrest of Imran Khan Signals Corrupt Authoritarian Order
Last materials
Putin signs decree to prevent defaults
Victoria Nuland takes no bread, but ultimatum to Niger
Ukrainian drone attempts to attack spent nuclear fuel storage facility
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: Poland plans to occupy Western Ukraine
Defence Minister Shoigu: Russia to reinforce troops on western borders
Sergiev Posad explosion near Moscow: Dozens injured
Massive explosion in town near Moscow sends mushroom cloud of smoke into the sky
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly
Zelensky finishes playing his role for the West
Putin terminates double taxation agreements with the West
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X