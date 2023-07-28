Russian air defences shoot down Ukrainian UAV as it was flying towards Moscow

An enemy drone tried to attack Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Russian air defence forces shot the drone down. No one was hurt, no damage was reported either. The mayor did not disclose any details of the incident.

The Defence Ministry later confirmed the destruction of a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle.

Rocket upper stage found hanging on clothesline

Part of the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile hung on a clothesline in the Moscow village of Marushkino, Mash Telegram channel said.

The upper stage of the rocket found itself hanging on a clothesline after the air defence system shot the drone down as it was flying towards Moscow.

Residents of nearby houses were evacuated so that specialists could neutralise the rocket stage.