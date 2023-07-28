World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian air defences shoot down Ukrainian UAV as it was flying towards Moscow

0:55
Russia

An enemy drone tried to attack Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Russian air defences shoot down Ukrainian UAV as it was flying towards Moscow
Photo: mil.ru

Russian air defence forces shot the drone down. No one was hurt, no damage was reported either. The mayor did not disclose any details of the incident.

The Defence Ministry later confirmed the destruction of a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle.

Rocket upper stage found hanging on clothesline

Part of the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile hung on a clothesline in the Moscow village of Marushkino, Mash Telegram channel said.

The upper stage of the rocket found itself hanging on a clothesline after the air defence system shot the drone down as it was flying towards Moscow.

Residents of nearby houses were evacuated so that specialists could neutralise the rocket stage.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin says fighting in Ukraine intensifies

Hostilities in the Zaporozhye region have become more intense, and the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses. Russia is suffering losses too, "but the difference is colossal," Putin said

Putin: Hostilities in Ukraine have intensified
Russian Aerospace Forces switch to daytime attacks military targets in Ukraine
Russia starts striking military targets in Ukraine in daytime
Russia strikes military airfields and warehouses in Ukraine
Video: Mi-8 helicopter crashes during landing in Russia
When will the West stop supplying arms to Ukraine? Petr Ernilin Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama: Who will come to power in US after Biden? Inna Novikova Restricting and expelling MKO, the demand of Albanians from the government Alireza Niknam
Ukraine admits to 2022 attack on Crimean Bridge. Why now?
Ukraine admits to 2022 attack on Crimean Bridge. Why now?
Last materials
Russian air defences shoot down Ukrainian UAV as it was flying towards Moscow
Putin: Hostilities in Ukraine have intensified
Russian forces strike airfields and warehouses in Ukraine
Russian Aerospace Forces switch to daytime attacks military targets in Ukraine
Ukraine admits to 2022 attack on Crimean Bridge. Why now?
Video captures moment when Mi-8 helicopter crashes and catches fire
When will the West stop supplying arms to Ukraine?
What types of Russian cluster munitions can Russia use for a mirror response?
Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama: Who will come to power in US after Biden?
Kyiv may change counteroffensive direction and hit Donbass
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X