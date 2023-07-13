World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
PMC Wagner delivers its arms and equipment to Russian Armed Forces

1:36
Russia

The Russian Armed Forces complete the acceptance of weapons and equipment from private military company Wagner, official spokesman for the department Igor Konashenkov said.

Photo: https://t.me/RVvoenkor/44747

The Russian Armed Forces have already received more than 2,000 pieces of equipment and weapons, including tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, as well as self-propelled artillery mounts, mortars, armoured personnel carriers and small arms.

The received equipment is to be sent to the rear, where repair units of the Russian Armed Forces will carry out maintenance works to get everything ready for further use.

The Defence Ministry also showed the footage of Russian military men inspecting and transporting armoured vehicles and artillery.

There are more than 2,500 tons of munitions of various calibers among the received weapons. Military correspondent Alexander Sladkov wondered why PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin earlier complained of ammo shortages.

The PMC had two warehouses in Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh, which also came under the control of the Ministry of Defence, the correspondent noted. The warehouse in Voronezh had more than 1,100 tons of ammunition stored in Voronezh alone, which corresponds to as many as 25,000 shells.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
