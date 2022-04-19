Russia announces new stage of special operation in Donbass

Russia has proceeded to the next stage of the special operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with India Today on April 19.

"This operation will continue, the next phase of this special operation is now beginning, and, it seems to me, it will be an important moment during this special operation,” the minister specified.

According to Lavrov, the goal of the special operation is to liberate the Donbass completely — the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR).

Earlier, Lavrov answered a question about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine and clarified that Russia was considering the use of conventional weapons only at the current stage of the special operation.

In the interview, Lavrov was asked about possible referendums in the Russia-controlled Ukrainian territories.