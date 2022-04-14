The border checkpoint in the Bryansk region fired from the Ukraine side

In the Bryansk region, a border checkpoint was fired from the side of Ukraine, reported on April 14 in the Border Directorate of the FSB of the region.

“On April 13, the automobile checkpoint “Novye Yurkovichi” of the FSB of Russia in the Bryansk region was subjected to mortar fire from the territory of Ukraine. At the time of the shelling, there were more than 30 Ukrainian refugees en route to the Russian Federation on the territory of the checkpoint, who were evacuated by the measures taken. Two cars belonging to refugees were damaged. There were no casualties," the statement said.

On April 13, a border checkpoint in the village of Gordeevka in the Kursk region was fired. The firing points were suppressed by the return fire of the Russian border guards. On this fact, the chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to initiate a criminal case.