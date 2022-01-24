Chechen President Kadyrov attacks human rights activist and journalist

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, in a post on his Telegram channel, declared Igor Kalyapin, a member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) under the President of Russia, and Elena Milashina, a Novaya Gazeta journalist, to be terrorists. According to Kadyrov, Kalyapin and Milashina gain profit from exploiting various issues related to the Chechen Republic.

The journalist and HRC official develop scenarios to defame the Chechen Republic and its residents, the President of Chechnya claimed.

Earlier, Kadyrov said that the former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya, Saydi Yangulbaev, was the embodiment of betrayal.

He always worked to eliminate terrorists and their accomplices, Kadyrov stressed out, adding that he would continue struggling against them mercilessly, wherever they might be.

Many worthy sons of Chechnya have given away their lives in the struggle against terrorists and their accomplices, Kadyrov said.

"But they did not give their lives so that the vile Yangulbaev family could run their provocations and intrigues to nullify all the success that has been achieved. The real embodiment of betrayal is Yangulbaev Sr. Calling himself a judge, he failed to raise intelligent children. Instead of condemning them for extremist statements, he betrayed the judicial system, supported them and fled, hiding behind the status of a judge," Kadyrov wrote.

Earlier it became known that Saydi Yangulbaev and his daughter Aliya left Russia fearing for their lives. Kadyrov called former Chechen judge's family members terrorist accomplices and urged to destroy them if they resisted arrest.

On January 21, the Committee Against Torture (in 2015, after the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation added the organisation to the register of foreign agents, the Committee was liquidated; it currently operates under the same name without forming a legal entity) reported that armed men in civilian clothes and masks, who introduced themselves as Chechen security forces, broke into the apartment of the former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya, Saydi Yangulbaev, in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, from where they kidnapped his wife, Zarema Musaeva.

The woman was unconscious, she was taken away in an unknown direction. The woman has diabetes and needs insulin injections, which she is not supposed to miss. She also showed signs of a respiratory disease — the woman took a test for coronavirus on the day of her abduction.

The attackers failed to detain the ex-judge, since he had immunity. Therefore, under the pretext of negotiations with the investigator, the armed men entered the apartment, beat those present inside and kidnapped Zarema Musayeva.