Trawler ship under construction starts sinking

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

A ship started sinking at a shipyard in the village of Otradnoye, the Leningrad region, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Leningrad Region told RBC.

At 15:15 Moscow time, they were informed that one of the ships, which was still under construction, heeled at the shipyard. Fire and rescue units were sent to the site of the incident. 

"Upon arrival, they established that the ship heeled because its holds were being flooded. At present, the ship has been stabilised," the press service said.

Two people were injured as a result of the incident. 

"They received help on the site, hospitalized was not required,” officials said. 

At the same time, the rescue service of the Kirovsky district of the Leningrad region told Interfax that there were up to four people injured in the incident. 

“Four people were hospitalised with injuries and fractures. Two people have not been found yet," the service said.

A source at emergency services said that two people who were in the hold of the trawler have not been found yet.

The ship capsized at Pella shipyard.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Trawler ship under construction starts sinking
