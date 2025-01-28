World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Soldiers Repulse Powerful Attack by 100 Ukrainian Paratroopers Near Kursk

Russian Troops Repel Counterattack Involving Over a Hundred Ukrainian Paratroopers
Russian forces repelled a counterattack with the participation of over a hundred Ukrainian paratroopers. A source within Russian security structures said that the offensive attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed.

Military men
Photo: mil.ru by the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Military men

On the night of January 28, the Ukrainian military command deployed over 100 fighters to the Sudzha district of the Kursk region of Russia. Their task was to attack Russian positions near the Nikolsky farmstead.

"The Russian troops destroyed the majority of the Ukrainian forces, while the rest fled,” representatives of security structures said.  

Russian Pilots Disrupt AFU Unit Rotation in Kursk Region

 A Russian Mi-28NM helicopter crew disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that the pilots conducted multiple missile strikes on enemy targets with support from ground forces.  

"The crew of the Mi-28NM helicopter, as part of a combined tactical group, thwarted the rotation of AFU units in a border area of the Kursk region," said Russian Defense Ministry representatives.  

During the strike, enemy armored vehicles and part of the AFU personnel were hit. As part of the mission, the Mi-28NM performed anti-missile maneuvers at extremely low altitude and deployed thermal decoys.  

Akhmat Fighters Destroy Ukrainian UAV Command Post Near Kursk

Russian artillerymen from the Akhmat special forces unit destroyed a Ukrainian army command post near Kursk. Enemy soldiers had set up a drone control center in a former residential building.  

To strike the house, the Russian forces used an Akatsiya artillery system. The enemy position was obliterated completely.

The command post was detected due to a "brazenly protruding" communication antenna. The building hosting the drone control center was the last intact building on the entire street.

Details

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458.

