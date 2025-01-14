Counterintelligence officer shot dead at Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Incidents

FSB counterintelligence officer Vladimir Feshchenko was shot dead in the building of the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow during a dispute with a military man.

Russian Defense Ministry
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mazur Vladimir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian Defense Ministry

Non-negligent manslaughter was said to be the main version of the incident that took place on January 13. According to RBC, two men had an argument and one of them fired his gun. The bullet wounded Feshchenko in the head, and he died.

The shooter was detained, a criminal case was filed into the murder.

On January 14, it was reported that the victim was a special service officer. Vladimir Feshchenko was the champion of Russia in kettlebell lifting and a master of sports of international class.

