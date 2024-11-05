World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine uses Spanish drone to attack apartment building in Belgorod

Incidents

Five people were hurt when an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into a multi-story apartment building in Belgorod.

The drone crashed into a building on Kashtanovaya Street. A large fire started in the building as a result of the explosion.

According to Mash Telegram channel, there was a family staying in the apartment at the moment when the drone struck. Relatives are unable to contact anyone from the family.

The building that the Ukrainian drone hit is located in the Novaya Zhizn (New Life) residential complex, which was built for families of young doctors and teachers.

An ambulance hospitalized a man with a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.

Three apartments have caught fire as a result of the drone attack. Rescuers are evacuating everyone living in the building. There is a school, a kindergarten, but no military facilities nearby.

According to most recent reports, ten apartments were damaged on three storeys of the building.

Ukraine used Spain's Colombia drone

The Armed Forces of Ukraine used a Spanish Columba drone to attack the apartment building in Belgorod, Mash said.

The Ukrainian military first used those drones in November last year. Russian experts found after analysing the debris of such shot down UAVs that the devices were carrying a KZ-6 cumulative charge and S-4 explosives weighing about 1.2 kg.

Earlier, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired about 80 rounds of ammunition and more than 20 unmanned aerial vehicles at the region in 24 hours.

Details

Belgorod is a city that serves as the administrative center of Belgorod Oblast, Russia, located on the Seversky Donets River, approximately 40 kilometers (25 mi) north of the border with Ukraine. It has a population of 339,978 (2021 Census). 

