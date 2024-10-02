Iran and Israel exchange threats of further attacks and retaliatory blows

Video shows missile debris crashing down on lone man in Jericho

A man was killed in Jericho as Iranian missile debris crashed on the site where he was standing. According to Israeli media, the victim was a worker from Gaza.

WARNING: The video is graphic! Viewer discretion strongly advised!

Iran's mission to the UN:

"Iran's lawful, rational and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime, which included attacks on citizens, interests of Iran and the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was duly carried out. If the Zionist regime dares to respond or commit further acts of malice, a crushing response will follow."

Israeli ambassador to the UN:

"We will fight back, it will be painful, we will not sit idly by while a terrorist state like Iran attacks our civilians."

Israeli Defense Minister:

"Iran has not learned the lesson — those who attack the state of Israel pay a heavy price."

On Tuesday evening, October 1, the Iranian Armed Forces launched a massive missile attack on Israel. According to various sources, Iran launched from 200 and 500 ballistic missiles. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the missile strike came in response to the assassination of Iran's allies, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. In addition, the attacks occurred less than a day after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Several hours before the attack, warnings about Iran's "retaliatory strikes" appeared in mass media.