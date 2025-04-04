Drone video shows Ukrainian soldiers being eliminated in open terrain

The People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) released footage showing the elimination of Ukrainian soldiers. The video was published on the official Telegram channel of the agency.

Drone operators from the Okhotnik unit of the 51st Army of the Russian Armed Forces spotted Ukrainian troops in open terrain. The agency notes that the Russian Army maintains full air control in that area.

The operation was carried out through precise drone strikes. The exact location of the incident was not disclosed.