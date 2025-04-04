World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Drone video shows Ukrainian soldiers being eliminated in open terrain

Incidents

The People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) released footage showing the elimination of Ukrainian soldiers. The video was published on the official Telegram channel of the agency.

Drone operators from the Okhotnik unit of the 51st Army of the Russian Armed Forces spotted Ukrainian troops in open terrain. The agency notes that the Russian Army maintains full air control in that area.

The operation was carried out through precise drone strikes. The exact location of the incident was not disclosed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Another M1A1SA-UKR Abrams tank obliterated in Ukraine
Another M1A1SA-UKR Abrams tank obliterated in Ukraine
Drone video shows bodies of Ukrainian soldiers near Belgorod border area
Drone video shows bodies of Ukrainian soldiers near Belgorod border area
Russia showcases largest-ever, billion-year-old diamond, The New Sun
Russia showcases largest-ever, billion-year-old diamond, The New Sun
Russian pilot shows dangerously close encounter with USA's F-35 fighter jet
Russian pilot shows dangerously close encounter with USA's F-35 fighter jet
First-ever video released of PMC Wagner fighters striking Ka-52 helicopter during Prigozhin's 2023 mutiny
First-ever video released of PMC Wagner fighters striking Ka-52 helicopter during Prigozhin's 2023 mutiny
Powerful explosion in Belgorod border area: Russian troops strike Ukrainian reinforcement route
Powerful explosion in Belgorod border area: Russian troops strike Ukrainian reinforcement route
China makes one final move to launch flying taxis
China makes one final move to launch flying taxis
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan create their portraits in drone show
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan create their portraits in drone show
Drone video shows Ukrainian soldier committing suicide in Kursk region
Drone video shows Ukrainian soldier committing suicide in Kursk region
Drone video captures Russian and Ukrainian soldiers fighting in a trench
Drone video captures Russian and Ukrainian soldiers fighting in a trench
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.