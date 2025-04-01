Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan create their portraits in drone show

Drone show in Khujand

In the city of Khujand, Tajikistan, festive events were held to celebrate the signing of a historic agreement that determined the meeting point of the borders of three countries: Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. This decision marked a significant step in relations between the nations. Local residents witnessed an extraordinary spectacle organized in honor of the occasion, UPL.uz publication reports.

Against the backdrop of the night sky over Khujand, dozens of drones took flight, arranging themselves into various formations. First, the faces of the presidents of the three countries appeared in the air. People could clearly see the faces of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, representing Uzbekistan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, and Sadyr Japarov, the leader of Kyrgyzstan. The drones moved in perfect synchronization, forming recognizable outlines that illuminated the sky above the city.

The drones continued their display by shaping the borders of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan in the air. Special attention was given to illustrating how these borders now converge at a single point, symbolizing the agreement reached.

The event was held as part of Navruz, the traditional holiday celebrated in March across many Central Asian countries. In 2025, on April 1, the drone show in Khujand became part of a program dedicated not only to the renewal of spring but also to strengthening neighborly ties between the countries.

Details

Tajikistan officially the Republic of Tajikistan, is a landlocked country in Central Asia. Dushanbe is the capital and most populous city. Tajikistan is bordered by Afghanistan to the south, Uzbekistan to the west, Kyrgyzstan to the north, and China to the east. It is separated from Pakistan by Afghanistan's Wakhan Corridor. It has a population of over 10.7 million people.



Uzbekistan officially the Republic of Uzbekistan, is a doubly landlocked country located in Central Asia. It is surrounded by five countries: Kazakhstan to the north, Kyrgyzstan to the northeast, Tajikistan to the southeast, Afghanistan to the south, and Turkmenistan to the southwest, making it one of only two doubly landlocked countries on Earth, the other being Liechtenstein. The country has a population of more than 37.5 million, making it the most populous country in Central Asia. Uzbekistan is a member of the Organization of Turkic States. Uzbek, spoken by the Uzbek people, is the official language and spoken by the majority of its inhabitants, while Russian and Tajik are significant minority languages. Islam is the predominant religion, and most Uzbeks are Sunni Muslims.



Kyrgyzstan officially the Kyrgyz Republic, is a landlocked country in Central Asia and former Soviet republic lying in the Tian Shan and Pamir mountain ranges. Bishkek is the capital and largest city. Kyrgyzstan is bordered by Kazakhstan to the north, Uzbekistan to the west, Tajikistan to the south, and China to the east and southeast. Ethnic Kyrgyz make up the majority of the country's over 7 million people, followed by significant minorities of Uzbeks and Russians.

