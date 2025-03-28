Ukraine strikes Sudzha gas metering station yet again

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Sudzha gas metering station yet again. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the missile strike on the station occurred on the morning of Friday, March 28.

"[The AFU] carried out a strike using, according to preliminary information, HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) projectiles targeting the Sudzha gas metering station," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the AFU launched the attack at approximately 10:20 AM Moscow time. The strike resulted in a large-scale fire that effectively destroyed the station.

A video of the burning station was released, showing engulfed technological installations. Drone footage captured flames reaching tens of meters into the air and thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Ukraine launches 19 drones at Saratov region

Additionally, Russian military officials reported intercepting 19 Ukrainian attack drones over the Saratov region. According to the Ministry of Defense, the attack targeted infrastructure at a local oil refinery.

The Russian Ministry of Defense referenced statements from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about halting attacks on civilian energy facilities. The ministry dismissed those statements as a "ruse" aimed at maintaining Ukrainian military positions and securing continued support from Western allies.

"All publicly declared commitments […] are yet another ruse by Zelensky to prevent the collapse of the AFU front and to restore Ukraine's military potential with the help of European 'allies.'," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Violating the Ceasefire on Energy Facilities

On March 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the Kursk region. According to the ministry, a drone struck a facility of PJSC Rosseti Center — Kurskenergo, leading to a cascading failure of multiple substations. As a result, more than 4,000 consumers in the Khomutovsky district were left without electricity.

A strike was also reported on a facility operated by Rosseti Center — Bryanskenergo, and two drones were intercepted while attempting to attack the Glebovskoye underground gas storage facility in Crimea, near Cape Tarkhankut.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the AFU denied the accusations, stating that Ukrainian forces did not carry out attacks on targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions or in Crimea.

Russia, in turn, announced that it continues to uphold its previously imposed moratorium on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to suspend such attacks was still in force.