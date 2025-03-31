World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Drone video shows Ukrainian soldiers committing suicide in Kursk region

Incidents

In the Kursk region of Russia, a video captured the moment when a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commits suicide by shooting himself.

The footage, presumably recorded by a drone, appears on Military Theme Telegram channel.

The video shows an explosion after a drone struck a small shelter with metal-sheeted walls. A Ukrainian soldier is then seen crawling out of the wreckage, with burning wooden planks visible nearby. Moments later, the soldier takes his own life.

The channel notes that the footage was recorded after the drone operator identified that there was a Ukrainian soldier hiding inside the shelter.

Details

Kursk Oblast (Russian: Курская область, romanized: Kurskaya oblast', IPA: [ˈkurskəjə ˈobləsʲtʲ]) is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
