World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran launches about 500 rockets at Israel, pledges to hit thousand times harder

Iran: 'If Israel responds, we will hit them a thousand times harder'
Incidents

According to The Jerusalem Post, Iran launched about 500 missiles at Israel on October 1. Previously, the newspaper estimated the number of launches at 102, then at 400.

Israel, Jordan and Iraq closed their airspace.

JPost wrote earlier that at 19:30 local time (the same as Moscow time), a meeting of the Israeli security cabinet would begin in a bunker in Jerusalem. This cabinet includes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and others.

Explosions thundered in the Tel Aviv area and its environs.

Click here to see more videos of Iranian missile strike on Israel

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the attack unprecedented.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the strike came in response to the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC Major General Abbas Nilforoushan. They were killed in an Israeli strike on the movement's underground headquarters in a Beirut suburb on September 27.

"If Israel responds, we will hit them a thousand times harder," the IRGC said.

Several rockets hit central and southern Israel, damage assessment is underway. Nothing has been reported yet about any victims of Iranian shelling, IDF said.

In Jericho (in the territory of the Palestinian National Authority), one person was killed during the shelling, several others suffered shrapnel wounds, Israeli journalist Amit Segal said.

Two people sustained minor shrapnel injuries in Tel Aviv, Magen David Adom Medical Services said.

One of the rockets struck a gas installation in Ashkelon. The gas installation was not damaged; a controlled release of gas occurred, Israeli journalist Amit Segal said.

More videos of the missile attack available here.

Details

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, officially known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air and Space Force is the strategic missile, air, and space force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It was renamed from the IRGC Air Force to the IRGC Aerospace Force in 2009.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Passenger bus inferno in Southern Russia: Bus driver burns alive
Hotspots and Incidents
Passenger bus inferno in Southern Russia: Bus driver burns alive Видео 
Yemeni Houthis to use Russian P-800 Onyx missiles to sink US aircraft carriers
World
Yemeni Houthis to use Russian P-800 Onyx missiles to sink US aircraft carriers Видео 
Russian Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian cargo train with 1,300 tons of ammo
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian cargo train with 1,300 tons of ammo Видео 
Popular
Russian woman falls to her death into underground passage in Georgia

A Russian tourist was killed after falling into an underground passage while walking in the center of Tbilisi the capital of Georgia. The young woman and her friend were walking while singing the song "The Last Time"

Woman falls to her death into underground passage while singing song during night walk
Russian forces take control of Vuhledar
Vuhledar reportedly comes under Russia's control
Soviet skier: One should drop serious bomb on London for Russian athletes to return
Russia destroys Ukrainian train with up to 1,300 tons of ammo
Yars nuclear deterrent missile designed to cool Western hot heads Dmitry Plotnikov China-Brazil peace plan for Ukraine based on their national inte Lyuba Lulko Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
The Russian Federation is the historical homeland of the Donbass – Putin
Major international IT company sacks all Russian employees in one day
Russian flag raised over Vuhledar after 31 months of hostilities
Russian flag raised over Vuhledar after 31 months of hostilities
Last materials
Raw footage shows aftermath of shooting in Tel Aviv's Arab suburb of Jaffa
Iran: 'If Israel responds, we will hit them a thousand times harder'
Yars nuclear deterrent missile designed to cool Western hot heads
Software developer ABBY fires all Russian employees in one day
Russian soldiers raise national flag over Vuhledar after 31 months of hostilities
Three baby kangaroos stolen from bird park and zoo in Russia
Russian forces take control of Vuhledar
Russian Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian cargo train with 1,300 tons of ammo
UK to transfer 100 Brimstone air-to-ground missiles for Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets
Russia and USA divided over elimination of Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.