Israel to strike major retaliatory blow in response to Iranian attack

All of the Middle East will see the results of Israel's retaliatory strike

Iran used hypersonic missiles for the first time in its October 1 attack on Israel, IRIB TV channel reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomás Del Coro, PDM

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel. According to Israeli media, Iran launched as many as 500 ballistic missiles.

In response, Israel promised to launch a retaliation strike at night, "the result of which will be seen by the entire Middle East." Iran, in turn, warned that Israel would face devastating strikes should it respond to the October 1 attack.

Iranian missiles strike three Israeli army bases

During the massive missile attack o nIsrael on October 1, Iranian missiles hit three Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv, Iranian Mehr agency said citing a statement from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces).

"Three Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv were targeted in the attack," the publication said.

Israeli combat aircraft will launch retaliatory strikes against targets in the Middle East at night, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF also said that no military bases were damaged during the missile attack from Iran.

