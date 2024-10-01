World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Israel to strike major retaliatory blow in response to Iranian attack

All of the Middle East will see the results of Israel's retaliatory strike
Incidents

Iran used hypersonic missiles for the first time in its October 1 attack on Israel, IRIB TV channel reports.

All of the Middle East will see the results of Israel's retaliatory strike
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomás Del Coro, PDM

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel. According to Israeli media, Iran launched as many as 500 ballistic missiles.

In response, Israel promised to launch a retaliation strike at night, "the result of which will be seen by the entire Middle East." Iran, in turn, warned that Israel would face devastating strikes should it respond to the October 1 attack.

Iranian missiles strike three Israeli army bases

During the massive missile attack o nIsrael on October 1, Iranian missiles hit three Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv, Iranian Mehr agency said citing a statement from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces).

"Three Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv were targeted in the attack," the publication said.

Israeli combat aircraft will launch retaliatory strikes against targets in the Middle East at night, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF also said that no military bases were damaged during the missile attack from Iran.

Videos: Iran launches hundreds of missiles at Israel

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Passenger bus inferno in Southern Russia: Bus driver burns alive
Hotspots and Incidents
Passenger bus inferno in Southern Russia: Bus driver burns alive Видео 
Yemeni Houthis to use Russian P-800 Onyx missiles to sink US aircraft carriers
World
Yemeni Houthis to use Russian P-800 Onyx missiles to sink US aircraft carriers Видео 
Russian Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian cargo train with 1,300 tons of ammo
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian cargo train with 1,300 tons of ammo Видео 
Popular
Russian woman falls to her death into underground passage in Georgia

A Russian tourist was killed after falling into an underground passage while walking in the center of Tbilisi the capital of Georgia. The young woman and her friend were walking while singing the song "The Last Time"

Woman falls to her death into underground passage while singing song during night walk
Russian forces take control of Vuhledar
Vuhledar reportedly comes under Russia's control
Soviet skier: One should drop serious bomb on London for Russian athletes to return
Russia destroys Ukrainian train with up to 1,300 tons of ammo
Yars nuclear deterrent missile designed to cool Western hot heads Dmitry Plotnikov China-Brazil peace plan for Ukraine based on their national inte Lyuba Lulko Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
The Russian Federation is the historical homeland of the Donbass – Putin
Major international IT company sacks all Russian employees in one day
Russian flag raised over Vuhledar after 31 months of hostilities
Russian flag raised over Vuhledar after 31 months of hostilities
Last materials
Raw footage shows aftermath of shooting in Tel Aviv's Arab suburb of Jaffa
Iran: 'If Israel responds, we will hit them a thousand times harder'
Yars nuclear deterrent missile designed to cool Western hot heads
Software developer ABBY fires all Russian employees in one day
Russian soldiers raise national flag over Vuhledar after 31 months of hostilities
Three baby kangaroos stolen from bird park and zoo in Russia
Russian forces take control of Vuhledar
Russian Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian cargo train with 1,300 tons of ammo
UK to transfer 100 Brimstone air-to-ground missiles for Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets
Russia and USA divided over elimination of Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.