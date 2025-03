Drone video captures Russian and Ukrainian soldiers fighting in a trench

A drone captured hand-to-hand combat between a Russian soldier and a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a trench. The footage was published by Voennoye Delo (Military Affairs) Telegram channel.

The video shows a Ukrainian soldier chasing a Russian fighter through the trench. In the next scene, the Russian serviceman is seen standing over his defeated opponent.

It remains unknown when and where the video was made.