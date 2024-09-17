World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian forces take Ukrainsk under control

Ukrainsk comes under Russia's control
Incidents

The settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, RIA Novosti reports with reference to security agencies.

Ukrainsk comes under Russia's control
Photo: rosguard.gov.ru by Пресс-служба Росгвардии, PDM

"This morning, the settlement of Ukrainsk came under the control of the Russian army," the agency said.

The agency also posted photos of Russian soldiers hanging a Russian flag on the ventilation shaft of a mine on the outskirts of Ukrainsk.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Support for Veterans of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was redeploying forces in an attempt to prevent the collapse of the front in the event of a successful Russian offensive.

Details

Ukrainsk is a city in Selydove urban hromada, Pokrovsk Raion, Donetsk Oblast. Population: 10,655 (2022 estimate); 13,236 (2001). The city of Ukrainsk is located 11km from the town of Selydove, not far from the international M04 (E50) motorway, and 4km from the Tsukuriha railway station, from which one can get to the towns of Kurakhove, Donetsk, Selydove and Pokrovsk.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Tragic death of two Russian reconnaissance officers heralds major changes at Defence Ministry

Goodwin and Ernest served in the 87th separate rifle regiment of the Southern Military District where they were engaged in UAV reconnaissance

Tragic death of two Russian reconnaissance officers triggers scandal at Defence Ministry
Putin signs decree to increase manpower of Russian Army
Putin increases personnel of Russian Armed Forces
Kazakhstan President to German Chancellor Scholz: Russia is invincible
Ukraine shells apartment buildings and parking lots in Belgorod
Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov The Media, the Full Truth and Western Fascism Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russia annihilates Sweden's SAAB AEW&C instructors in missile strike on Poltava Dmitry Plotnikov
Teenager with hammer attacks peers at school in Chelyabinsk
Teenager with hammer attacks peers at school in Chelyabinsk
Last materials
Ukrainsk comes under Russia's control
Israel causes hundreds of Hezbollah pagers to explode in Lebanon
Tragic death of two Russian reconnaissance officers triggers scandal at Defence Ministry
Kazakhstan President Tokayev to Olaf Scholz: Russia is invincible militarily
Putin signs decree to increase manpower of Russian Army
Ukraine shells Belgorod from Czech Vampire MLRS systems
Teenager brings hammer to school, attacks peers and teachers
Zelensky ready to invite Russian side for second peace summit on Ukraine in November
Russian Deputy Defence Minister: Special military operation takes new dimension
NATO hawks hear what Putin says and back off
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.