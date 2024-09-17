Russian forces take Ukrainsk under control

Ukrainsk comes under Russia's control

The settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, RIA Novosti reports with reference to security agencies.

Photo: rosguard.gov.ru by Пресс-служба Росгвардии, PDM

"This morning, the settlement of Ukrainsk came under the control of the Russian army," the agency said.

The agency also posted photos of Russian soldiers hanging a Russian flag on the ventilation shaft of a mine on the outskirts of Ukrainsk.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Support for Veterans of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was redeploying forces in an attempt to prevent the collapse of the front in the event of a successful Russian offensive.

Details

Ukrainsk is a city in Selydove urban hromada, Pokrovsk Raion, Donetsk Oblast. Population: 10,655 (2022 estimate); 13,236 (2001). The city of Ukrainsk is located 11km from the town of Selydove, not far from the international M04 (E50) motorway, and 4km from the Tsukuriha railway station, from which one can get to the towns of Kurakhove, Donetsk, Selydove and Pokrovsk.

