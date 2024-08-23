Another Ukrainian drone strikes Russian oil depot near Rostov-on-Don

Ukraine strikes Russian oil base that has been burning for six days

At about 5:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a second drone attack on the oil depot near Rostov-on-Don. The oil depot has been burning for six days following the first attack.

It is believed that the second attack on the oil base was conducted to cause the fire to spread to kerosene tanks. This, in turn, may increase the area of ​​the fire dramatically.

Local residents heard loud explosions on the night of August 23 at about 3:30 a.m.

Due to the dangerous situation near Rostov-on-Don, local residents have to abandon their homes not to inhale combustion gases.

The fire in Proletarsk began on the morning of August 18 after Ukrainian drones crashed into the oil depot. A state of emergency was declared in the city to eliminate the consequences of the incident.

According to most recent reports, 47 people — all firefighters — were hurt as a result of the fire. Fifteen of them were hospitalized, the rest were released for outpatient treatment.

Details

Proletarsk is a town and the administrative center of Proletarsky District in Rostov Oblast, Russia, located on the Manych River, on the Rostov-on-Don–Baku railway. Population: 20,267 (2010 Russian census).