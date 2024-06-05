World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian General Staff announces possible date of special military operation

The special military operation will complete in 2024 with the Russian forces defeating the Armed Forces of Ukraine completely, deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the General Staff Apti Alaudinov said, TASS reports.

Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий Владимирович is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike

According to Alaudinov, Russia will be able to destroy the forces that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recently collected. Russia has a serious military resource, he added.

"I am not moving away from what I said before: I believe that this [2024] year will end with Russia's victory," the officer said.

Alaudinov also said that Russia was preparing for a decisive battle. He promised to do everything to ensure that the military operation ends in 2024. According to Alaudinov, who commands special forces unit Akhmat, the Russian military keep control of the operational situation.

