Ukraine announces another impending attack on Crimean Bridge

Ukraine will try to strike Crimean Bridge again in 2024

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) announced another attack on the Crimean Bridge that is allegedly going to happen in the first half of 2024, The Guardian reports with reference to a source at Ukrainian intelligence services.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Press service of the Kremlin

Ukrainian intelligence called the destruction of the bridge inevitable. As the unnamed official pointed out, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov (recognised as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) already has "most of the funds to achieve this goal.” It is believed that the attack on the bridge will be conducted with the use of unmanned devices. At the same time, the British publication cast doubts on Ukraine's capability to strike such a well-protected target.

Budanov is following the plan that Ukrainian President Zelensky approved: to"minimise” Russia's presence in the Black Sea.

In March, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) reported that the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 was organised by the SBU with the use of improvised explosive devices disguised as rolls of greenhouse film.

The hexogen mixture that was used to blow up the bridge weighed 14 tons (21 tons in TNT equivalent). The head of the department did not rule out that the SBU may attack the bridge again in the future.