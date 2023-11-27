World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge

Vasily Malyuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) threatened to blow up the Crimean Bridge.

Photo: "Crimean bridge (Крымский мост)" by MikleRav is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Speaking on Crimean Bridge Encore documentary, Malyuk said that the Crimean Bridge had already survived two terrorist attacks. In particular, he spoke of how the SBU blew up the bridge with the help of Sea Baby unmanned boats that were controlled remotely from Kyiv.

"There will be many surprises coming and not only for the Crimean Bridge," Vasily Malyuk said adding that the Crimea Bridge was doomed.

Ukraine calls Crimean Bridge a military target

Earlier, an official spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmitry Pletenchuk, also threatened to destroy the Crimean Bridge. The bridge will be exploded when the Kyiv regime needs to cut off the Crimea from mainland to make it an island.

"Of course, this bridge will be destroyed, but it will be destroyed when the situation demands so. There is no point in destroying the bridge to make one feel better," he said.

In August, Alexey Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, confirmed the participation of the SBU in two attacks on the Crimean Bridge. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Kyiv was responsible for another attempt to attack the bridge, which occurred on August 12.

"This bridge is not a small logistics road. This is our target," Zelensky said.

