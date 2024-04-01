World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
British military expert: Russia delivers most powerful blow on Ukraine

British military expert: Russian Army strikes its most powerful blow on Ukraine

British military expert Alexander Mercouris said that the airstrike that Russia conducted against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March was the most powerful attack during the entire period of the special operation.

Photo: минобороны.рф by the Russian Defence Ministry is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
Photo: минобороны.рф by the Russian Defence Ministry is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

In March, Ukraine saw the strikes that it had not seen before, he said on his YouTube channel. According to Mercouris, the Russian Armed Forces have a significant missile arsenal, and the recent attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were particularly destructive.

The Russian military is hitting the Ukrainian army strongly along the entire front. It appears that the British expert was talking about the March 22 strike, when the Russian Armed Forces delivered the "most powerful blow” to military targets in Ukraine for the entire period of the special military operation.

The analyst emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces skilfully combined drone attacks and missile strikes. In addition, Mercouris said that the Ukrainian air defence system was "nearing complete collapse.”

On March 22, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that massive strikes on the territory of Ukraine during the week from March 16 to 22 were carried out as "retaliation strikes” in response to Ukraine's shelling of Russian border regions, primarily the Belgorod region. During these days, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 49 strikes with the use of high-precision, long-range air-launched weapons.

Russia's strike on Ukraine
Gold rises to record high on Chicago Mercantile Exchange

Gold prices rose to a record high on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on April 1. June contracts for the supply of gold rose in price by 2.14 percent, to $2,286 per ounce

Gold prices set new all time high record
