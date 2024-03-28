World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Video: Military aircraft crashes into the sea off Sevastopol, pilots eject

Military aircraft that may have been shot down crashes into the sea off Sevastopol

Incidents

A military plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

According to him, no civilian objects were damaged.

"The pilot ejected. He was picked up by rescuers from the Sevastopol Rescue Service at a distance of 200 meters from the shore,” the governor said.

According to Razvozhaev, the pilot's life is out of danger.

The Russian Defence Ministry has not released any comment in connection with the aircraft crash.

In March, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed while attempting to land. The Ministry of Defence said that the airplane crashed as a result of the fire in one of the engines. There were 16 people on board, including pilots from the Orenburg and Tver regions and seven passengers. All on board were killed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Moscow airport may have to pay billion rubles in fines for damaging Airbus A380

Moscow Domodedovo Airport may be required to pay up to a billion rubles for damaging the world's largest passenger aircraft

World's largest passenger airplane damaged in Moscow
US special services preferred not to convey all info about Crocus attack to Russians
US special services did not convey all data about Crocus attack to Russia
What place is Russia going to take in the new Indian era?
Video: Military aircraft crashes into the sea off Sevastopol, pilots eject
Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members Vadim Gorshenin Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack Alexander Shtorm Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics Guy Somerset
Last materials
World's largest passenger airplane damaged in Moscow
US special services preferred not to convey all info about Crocus attack to Russians
India's biggest achievement is to be friends with everyone
Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members
Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow
FSB Director blames USA, UK and Ukraine for staging Crocus City Hall terror
Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack
Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics
Residents of Russia's Far East observe comet-like object in evening sky
Saeed Naqvi: Entire Indian elite stuck in colonial thinking
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X