Video: Military aircraft crashes into the sea off Sevastopol, pilots eject

A military plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

According to him, no civilian objects were damaged.

"The pilot ejected. He was picked up by rescuers from the Sevastopol Rescue Service at a distance of 200 meters from the shore,” the governor said.

According to Razvozhaev, the pilot's life is out of danger.

The Russian Defence Ministry has not released any comment in connection with the aircraft crash.

In March, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed while attempting to land. The Ministry of Defence said that the airplane crashed as a result of the fire in one of the engines. There were 16 people on board, including pilots from the Orenburg and Tver regions and seven passengers. All on board were killed.