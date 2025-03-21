A Russian freediver set a new record by swimming under the ice of Lake Baikal, IRK.ru reports, citing the Freediving Federation.

On March 19, Ekaterina Nekrasova swam 122 meters under the lake’s ice as part of the Under the Ice of Baikal freediving festival. She completed the swim without a wetsuit, wearing only a swimsuit and fins. Her previous record, also set under ice without a wetsuit, was done using the breaststroke without fins, covering 102.7 meters.

Three more records were set during the festival:

Olga Markina (Russia) dived 71 meters using a monofin.

(Russia) dived 71 meters using a monofin. Sanda Delija (Croatia) reached a depth of 55 meters, using only a rope for descent and no fins.

(Croatia) reached a depth of 55 meters, using only a rope for descent and no fins. Vitimir Maričić (Croatia) set a new men's record, diving 62 meters.

