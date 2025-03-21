Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Sudzha gas distribution station.

“The actions of the Kyiv regime are well known from numerous media reports. There is plenty of published footage and so on,” Peskov stated.

Earlier, he said that by striking the Sudzha gas distribution station, Kyiv violated the terms of the 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure targets. This demonstrates that the Ukrainian authorities cannot be trusted, Peskov added.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Strike Sudzha Gas Measurement Station

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Sudzha gas measurement station (GMS) on the Russia-Ukraine border. According to Russian war correspondents, a major fire has erupted on a gas pipeline at the border between Russia’s Kursk region and Ukraine’s Sumy region.

The fire is so intense that it was visible from the city of Kursk. Footage captured by eyewitnesses shows a bright glow, with the fire spreading over a large area. In some places, flames are shooting high into the air.

Sudzha Was a Key Russian Gas Transit Route to Europe

The Sudzha GMS was the largest remaining corridor for Russian gas supplies to Europe. It is part of a 1,420-millimeter-diameter pipeline located near the Russia-Ukraine border.

In May 2022, Ukraine stopped accepting gas for transit through the Sokhranovka station, leaving Sudzha as the only gas measurement station through which deliveries continued.

Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Infrastructure as They Retreat

Military blogger Yuri Podolyaka reported that the fire was caused by the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, as they rapidly retreat from the Kursk region, are attempting to destroy as much infrastructure as possible.

“They likely blew up the gas measurement station before withdrawing. Their ability to hold this territory is diminishing, so they are destroying everything they can,” Podolyaka stated.

Moscow and Kyiv Had Agreed Not to Strike Each Other’s Energy Infrastructure

The AFU attacked the Sudzha GMS in the early hours of Friday, March 21, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky having agreed the previous day to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. Zelensky made this commitment following a conversation with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

AFU Blow Up Sudzha Gas Measurement Station Deliberately – Russian Defense Ministry

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deliberately blew up the Sudzha gas measurement station (GMS) in Russia’s Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The ministry specified that the explosion took place on the night of March 12 at approximately 12:20 AM Moscow time. The station, located just a few hundred meters from the Ukrainian border, previously facilitated the transit of over 40 million cubic meters of gas per day to European countries.

“For an extended period, AFU units had been using this facility as one of their 'safe' logistics hubs,” the ministry stated, emphasizing that the site had been under Ukrainian control from August 7, 2024, until the present day.

The Russian Defense Ministry described the station's destruction as a provocation aimed at discrediting U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives.