Il-76 engine falls off while burning during flight – Video

Video shows moment when burning engine of Il-76 military aircraft falls off

Incidents

An eyewitness made a video of the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft losing one of its engines during the flight.

The video distinctly shows the engine falling off the aircraft.

The Il-76 crashed during takeoff on March 12 in the afternoon. The aircraft with 15 people on board crashed in the area of the Severny airfield.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Il-76 military transport aircraft crashed due to the fire that started in one of the engines during takeoff.

All 15 people on board were killed.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
