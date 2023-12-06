World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Former Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva killed near Moscow

Incidents

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ilya Kiva was found dead in the Moscow region, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Wikipedia by Sandlerdarina is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Kiva left Ukraine in January of 2022 and publicly spoke out in support of Russia.

In November of 2023, a court in Ukraine's Lviv sentenced Kiva in absentia to 14 years in prison. He was found guilty on a number of charges, including treason.

Kiva's body with a cut wound and a hematoma on his face was found in the park area of Velich Country Club Hotel in the village of Suponevo near Moscow, Mash Telegram channel said.

Ilya Kiva's murder was organised by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), sources at law enforcement agencies said.

Ilya Kiva's last activity was a post on his Telegram account, in which he said that Zelensky did not believe Washington's promises of security guarantees either for himself or for his family, although the evacuation plan had long been prepared.

On November 27, Kiva accused Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army Valery Zaluzhny of deliberately delaying negotiations with Russia. Kiva said that the Prosecutor General Office of Ukraine should open a criminal case into Zelensky's and Zaluzhny's actions.

