Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian forces storm

Incidents

Ukrainian servicemen fled during the assault on the village of Khromove. It was this village that was used as the last supply channel for the group of Ukrainian forces during the battle of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

Photo: wikimedia.org by An authorized Youtube stream of the STRC Ukrainian television and radio broadcasting «UTR - TV channel» is licensed under CC BY 3.0

The Russian Ministry of Defenсe said that Russian paratroopers from the Southern Group discovered defence systems, main strongholds and fire weapons of the Ukrainian military as a result of air reconnaissance activities. Airborne troops suppressed enemy firing positions with artillery fire and struck exposed command posts. Attack aircraft then struck the fortifications where Ukrainian fighters were hiding.

"During the assault on the village the enemy fled abandoning the wounded and the dead, some of the militants laid down their arms and surrendered," a representative of the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Ukrainian military were demoralised after the Russian forces struck their command points and suppressed their weapons. Afterwards, units of the Airborne Forces in BMP-2 and BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicles proceeded to storm Khromove.

