Raw video: Gunmen attack people on bus stop in Jerusalem

Incidents

A CCTV video showing the moment of the attack on people at a public transport stop in Jerusalem has appeared on the net. 

According to most recent reports, three people were killed. Both attackers were also killed by return fire.

A 24-year-old woman was killed on the spot, whereas two more elderly victims died at hospital from wounds. Three other people remain at hospital with serious injuries, The Jerusalem Post said.

Jerusalem District Police Chief Doron Tugerman said that the attack was carried out by two residents of East Jerusalem, Ha'aretz wrote. They drove up to a bus stop, got out of the car and started shooting at people from an M-16 rifle and pistols. IDF soldiers and one of the passers-by shot the attackers, both of them were killed.

The Shin Bet intelligence service said that the attackers were identified as brothers Murad and Ibrahim Namer. They were associated with the Hamas group. Both men previously served sentences in Israeli prisons on terrorism-related charges.

