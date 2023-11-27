World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Having lost Avdiivka, Ukraine will lose all of Donbass

Incidents

Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok said that the Russian forces took the Avdiivka industrial zone under total control.

Having lost Avdiivka, Ukraine will lose all of Donbass
Photo: Yuri Kotenok Telegram

This is a serious blow for Ukraine as the zone is an important part of the entire Avdiivka fortified area. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have kept the territory under control since 2014.

"The industrial zone is an important part of the entire Avdiivka fortified area, which the Bandera propaganda declared as impregnable," Kotenok said.

Avdiivka is a northern suburb of Donetsk, from where the Armed Forces of Ukraine shell the capital of the DPR.

Ukrainian military expert Konstantin Mashovets earlier admitted that the Russian troops used a new tactic. They started conducting cyclic attacks, alternately activating northern and southern strike groups, having thus refused to conduct all-out continuous offensive actions, as was the case at the initial stage of the Avdiivka operation.

It is believed that the shelling of Donetsk will decrease considerably or even stop once the Russian troops capture Avdiivka. Having lost Avdiivka, Ukraine may lose all of Donbass, military experts admit.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage

A powerful hurricane with gusts of wind of up to 40 meters per second hit the northwestern coast of Crimea. More than 400,000 thousand people were left without electricity

Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
Special military operation to end with Russia reuniting with Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Soviet defector pilot who highjacked MiG-25 to Japan dies in USA Andrey Mihayloff Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever Anton Baketov
Last materials
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage
Special military operation to end with Russia reuniting with Ukraine
Two Ukrainian truck drivers die waiting in lines on border with Poland
Israel is mowing the lawn in Gaza, but no one bats an eyelash
Video: Dogs attack and kill bear cub
Video shows pack of stray dogs attacking woman
Prostitutes shovel snow on highway to help their clients to park
New Jersey suspends anti-Russian sanctions law
The Netherlands to strike Ukraine out from the list of EU's priorities
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X