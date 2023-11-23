World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Car explodes at Niagara Falls Bridge between US and Canada

Incidents

A car exploded on the Niagara Falls Bridge between the United States and Canada.

Niagara Falls Bridge accident

According to Fox News, two people who were staying inside the car were killed in the blast. A border guard was injured. 

The Niagara Falls Bridge has since been closed.

According to ABC, law enforcement officers found a suitcase that may contain an explosive device at the scene of the incident on the Rainbow Bridge on the US-Canada border.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
