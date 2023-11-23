World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Video: Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian drone attack

Incidents

Russian journalist Boris Maksudov, a correspondent of Rossiya 24 TV channel, died of injuries that he received as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike in the Zaporozhye region. The man was evacuated to a medical facility, but his condition deteriorated sharply.

Boris Maksudov was working in the special military operation zone from the time when it started.

According to journalists who worked in the special operation zone with Maksudov, drones attacked the group after they were done filming.

"The guys were leaving their positions and they were fired at twice with an interval of several minutes. The drones dropped munitions from an underbarrel grenade launcher,” a journalist said.

According to Mash Telegram channel, the journalist was filming a report about the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment. The correspondent received shrapnel wounds and open fractures of the limbs. He lost several fingers too. Maksudov was taken to a military hospital in Tokmak, from where they decided to transfer him to Dzhankoy at night. However, he died on the way.

The Russian Defence Ministry published the video that was filmed immediately after the attack on the Russian journalists. The video shows Boris Maksudov wounded on the ground.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Video shows moment when Russian actress killed on stage while playing in Donbass

Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) when the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Kumachovo

Video: Russian actress killed while performing on stage in Donbass
Androgyne singer returns to Russia after burning his Russian passport on camera
Russian androgyne pop singer returns to Russia after burning his passport
Putin: Ukraine crisis is a tragedy that should come to an end
Two trains collide head-on in Russia
Lloyd Austin: Ukraine deserves exhausting struggle with Russia Lyuba Lulko Soviet defector pilot who highjacked MiG-25 to Japan dies in USA Andrey Mihayloff Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever Anton Baketov
Russia supplies two S-300 divisions to Tajikistan
Putin to take part in G20 online summit
Russia's biggest serial killer sentenced to life in prison multiple times
Russia's biggest serial killer sentenced to life in prison multiple times
Last materials
Russia bans exports of durum wheat
Putin: Ukraine crisis is a tragedy that should come to an end
Russia's biggest serial killer sentenced to life in prison multiple times
Passenger train collides head-on with locomotive in Russia
Androgyne singer returns to Russia after burning his Russian passport on camera
Russia supplies two S-300 divisions to Tajikistan
Putin to hold online meeting with G20 leaders for the first time in years
Video: Russian actress killed while performing on stage in Donbass
Lloyd Austin: Ukraine deserves exhausting struggle with Russia
Truck driver blogger dies of energy drinks and sleep loss
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X