Video: Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian drone attack

Russian journalist Boris Maksudov, a correspondent of Rossiya 24 TV channel, died of injuries that he received as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike in the Zaporozhye region. The man was evacuated to a medical facility, but his condition deteriorated sharply.

Boris Maksudov was working in the special military operation zone from the time when it started.

According to journalists who worked in the special operation zone with Maksudov, drones attacked the group after they were done filming.

"The guys were leaving their positions and they were fired at twice with an interval of several minutes. The drones dropped munitions from an underbarrel grenade launcher,” a journalist said.

According to Mash Telegram channel, the journalist was filming a report about the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment. The correspondent received shrapnel wounds and open fractures of the limbs. He lost several fingers too. Maksudov was taken to a military hospital in Tokmak, from where they decided to transfer him to Dzhankoy at night. However, he died on the way.

The Russian Defence Ministry published the video that was filmed immediately after the attack on the Russian journalists. The video shows Boris Maksudov wounded on the ground.