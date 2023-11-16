World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine uses Spanish Columbia drone to attack Russia

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine used Spanish UAVs to attack targets on the territory of Russia for the first time during the conflict.

Photo: Telegram

A resident of Smolensk found one UAV near his plot of land. No one was hurt in the attack.

Ukraine used a Spanish Columba-type drone. The UAV carried a KZ-6 shaped explosive charge and about 1.2 kilograms of S-4 explosives. Columba drones are produced by Spanish company Spaitech.

Columba's flight range is 120 kilometres, the company website says. The distance from Smolensk to the Ukrainian border amounts to more than 270 kilometres.

Spanish instructors train Ukrainian soldiers

In early November, it was reported that the anti-aircraft artillery regiment of the Spanish army was conducting a new training course for dozens of Ukrainian military personnel. Spanish instructors trained them to use and maintain the Hawk missile system. Theoretical and practical training is carried out in Dos Hermanas (Seville). The General Staff clarified that the Hawk was capable of downing aircraft, missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

About 1,500 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine finished their training in Spain in spring, Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles said. The program included five disciplines, such as fire training, combat tactics within city and populated areas, first aid, and combat engineering.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
